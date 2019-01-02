Class 11 Girl Injured After Falling From School Building Roof In Kolkata

Kolkata | | Updated: January 02, 2019 21:44 IST
Class 11 Girl Injured After Falling From School Building Roof In Kolkata

The girl was hospitalised in a serious condition, the police said.


Kolkata: 

A class 11 student was seriously injured after falling from the roof of a three-storey school building in the northern part of the city on Wednesday, police said.

The 17-year-old girl suffered serious injuries on her spinal chord, ribs and other parts of her body after falling from the roof of Arya Kanya Mahavidyalaya, a higher secondary girls' school.

She was hospitalised in a serious condition, the police said.

It was being investigated about how the girl reached the roof from her class room and whether she accidentally fell from the roof on the adjacent street.

The school authorities refused to comment on the incident but maintained that all safety aspects are looked into with regard to the security of the students.



