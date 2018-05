Bomb Threat At Kolkata Metro Railway Station Turns Hoax

The train services remained unaffected. (File)

An abandoned can lying near an escalator at Rabindra Sadan station on Saturday triggered a scare as commuters suspected it to be a bomb which turned out to be a hoax, Metro Railway officials said.However, train services remained unaffected, a Metro Railway spokesperson said.Police said soon after receiving information at around 11.10 am, bomb squad officials with sniffer dog reached the spot and began investigation.A detailed report is awaited. A senior officer of Bhawanipur Police Station said a stray can was found close to one of the escalators in the Rabindra Sadan metro station that caused panic but primarily it seems to be a hoax.The can has been taken out for further investigation, he said.