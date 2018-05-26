Bomb Threat At Kolkata Metro Railway Station Turns Hoax Police said soon after receiving information at around 11.10 am, bomb squad officials with sniffer dog reached the spot and began investigation.

The train services remained unaffected. (File) Kolkata: An abandoned can lying near an escalator at Rabindra Sadan station on Saturday triggered a scare as commuters suspected it to be a bomb which turned out to be a hoax, Metro Railway officials said.



However, train services remained unaffected, a Metro Railway spokesperson said.



Police said soon after receiving information at around 11.10 am, bomb squad officials with sniffer dog reached the spot and began investigation.



A detailed report is awaited.



A senior officer of Bhawanipur Police Station said a stray can was found close to one of the escalators in the Rabindra Sadan metro station that caused panic but primarily it seems to be a hoax.



The can has been taken out for further investigation, he said.



