Bomb Threat At Kolkata Metro Railway Station Turns Hoax

However, train services remained unaffected, a Metro Railway spokesperson said.
Police said soon after receiving information at around 11.10 am, bomb squad officials with sniffer dog reached the spot and began investigation.
A detailed report is awaited.
CommentsA senior officer of Bhawanipur Police Station said a stray can was found close to one of the escalators in the Rabindra Sadan metro station that caused panic but primarily it seems to be a hoax.
The can has been taken out for further investigation, he said.