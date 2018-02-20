BJP Releases Bengal Minister's Photos With PNB Scam-Accused Mehul Choksi

State BJP President Dilip Ghosh uploaded these photographs in Twitter and claimed those were of Bengal Global Business Summit organised in Mumbai in July last year.
"Wht (What) would Didi's comments now be on these pictures?" Mr Ghosh said in the tweet.
In response, Mr Mitra said: "This is no secret, the information is on government website. Do I have a personal relationship with him?"
The photographs and the press release of Gems and Jewellery Round-table were, however, removed from the Bengal Global Business Summit website during the day.
Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said it was an attempt by the opposition to divert attention from the real scam.
The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) also used the opportunity to target the Trinamool Congress government.
Comments
However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continued to target the Narendra Modi government on the banking fraud.