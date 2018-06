The Bengaluru-Kolkata IndiGo flight was carrying 178 passengers. (Representational)

An IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Bengaluru reportedly returned to Kolkata this morning after a crack was noticed on its windshield soon after its take-off.The flight was carrying 178 passengers. IndiGo’s 6E345 Kolkata-Bengaluru flight landed safely at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata at 10.34 am, news agency ANI reported.More details are awaited.