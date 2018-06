The victim was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead (Representational)

A man was allegedly shot dead following an altercation between two groups in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday, police said.According to police, the altercation first started in Kamarhati area over a missing bike during Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations on Saturday evening and resumed on Sunday morning. "A youth, Inteaz Ali, was shot dead during a fall out between two groups of miscreants in Kamarhati on Sunday morning. It is not certain who shot the boy. We have detained a youth from the other group," a police officer said.The victim was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.