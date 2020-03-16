Belur Math Stops Food Distribution For Devotees Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The RKM authorities will also regulate the entry of devotees.

The Belur Math, the global headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, from Monday stopped distribution of "bhog" among devotees for an indefinite period as part of its precautionary steps to prevent spread of novel coronavirus.

"Bhog" is food served to devotees after prayers at a temple.

A spokesman of Belur Math told PTI on Monday that the last "bhog" distribution took place on Sunday among 3,000 devotees who had assembled there.

"Since bhog was already prepared yesterday before our high level committee could take the decision, we went ahead with the long standing tradition and did not deprive the devotees. However, from today there will be no bhog distribution for an indefinite period," he said.

The spokesman said, during Sunday's congregation, there were frequent announcements over the public address system that distribution of "bhog" would be stopped from March 16.

The RKM authorities will also regulate the entry of devotees by ensuring they do not crowd the temple complex, or loiter around after having ''darshan'' of the deities, the spokesman said.

There will be no programmes at Belur Math now apart from the daily rituals, he said.

At Dakshineswar Kali temple, the management is planning to reduce the visiting hour for pilgrims, Kushal Choudhury said on behalf of the temple trust.

Personnel manning the entry of pilgrims to the temple have been asked to maintain a gap between two persons standing in a queue, and prevent overcrowding, he said.