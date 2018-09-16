Massive Fire Breaks Out At Kolkata Market, 30 Fire Engines At Spot

The fire has been so massive that black smoke engulfed the whole area

A massive fire broke out last night at a building in central Kolkata's Bagri Market area.

Nearly 30 fire engines were trying to douse the fire in the congested area on Canning Street, local media reports said. There have been no reports of injuries.

Mayor Sovan Chatterjee visited the area early in the morning and oversaw firefighting efforts. "The fire broke out at 2.45 am. We are trying our best but firefighting operation is tough here because of the number of buildings," he said.

The fire has been so massive that black smoke engulfed the whole area. The fire started at ground floor of the five storied building and spread rapidly due to huge stock of inflammable articles, local media reported. The building houses several medicine shops, jewellery and cosmetics trading outlets.

Firefighters fear that if the flames could not be contained at the earliest, it may spread to nearby buildings. Kolkata Police's disaster management group and civil defence unit was also helping the efforts to douse the fire.

It couldn't be ascertained how the fire broke out.

Canning Street near the Burrabazar is one of the major trading hubs of the city.

