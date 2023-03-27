Arson, Road Blockades In Kolkata After Girl, 7, Found Dead In A Sack

A police jeep was torched and road and rail movement affected as protesters took to streets

A police jeep was torched and road and rail movement affected as protesters in Kolkata took to streets over the death of a seven-year-old girl, who went missing last morning.

The girl's body was found in a sack in a flat not far from her home in Tiljala in south Kolkata, police said. Police have arrested her neighbour and the body has been sent for autopsy. Police said they are trying to determine the motive behind the crime.

The protesters alleged that the police delayed the search for the missing girl and demanded strict action against those involved. Dramatic visuals showed a police vehicle set on fire on a prominent flyover of the city. Several other police vehicles were damaged by the protesters last night.

Three persons, including a woman, have been detained for alleged involvement in the vandalism, news agency PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

The protesters blocked several roads in Tiljala this morning to demand the release of those detained. They also blocked the arterial road and railway tracks in the south Sealdah station. Riot control personnel had to be brought in to disperse the protesters and restore road and rail traffic movement.

According to some reports, some policemen were pelted with stones when they tried to disperse protesters.

Police officers said they are in touch with the protesters and monitoring the situation.