Archdiocese Asks Affiliate Schools In Kolkata To Ramp Up Security

During preliminary check of the security arrangements in the south Kolkata institution by an Archdiocese team earlier this week where the sexual abuse allegedly happened, a few recommendations were made, a senior Archdiocese functionary said in Kolkata on Wednesday.
"Based on this preliminary finding, we will ensure no affiliate schools can afford to show any laxity. The order will take necessary and prompt action in case of any laxity," Vicar General of the Archdiocese Father Dominic Gomes said.
"We have asked the concerned school to repair the non-working CCTV cameras and they are already on the job," Inspector of Catholic schools Father Joy Cyprian said.
He said at a meeting called on February 24 between the Archdiocese representatives and the school, it will be assessed whether all the recommendations had been fully implemented.
He, however, did not spell out what the other recommendations are.
On February 9, a teacher of a prominent private school was arrested on charges of sexually abusing a Class 2 student which triggered angry protests by the girl's parents and other guardians.