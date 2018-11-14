A Year After GI Tag On Rasgulla, West Bengal Celebrates 'Rosogolla Dibas'

On November 14 last year, West Bengal received the GI tag for Rosogolla.

The West Bengal government is celebrating today as "Rosogolla Dibas" to commemorate the first anniversary of the sweetmeat getting Geographical Indication (GI) tag as 'West Bengal's Rosogolla'.

As a mark of its celebrations, different varieties of rosogollas are being showcased in the stalls of the 'Mishti Hub', set up in one part of the Eco Park in New Town area of Kolkata.

"Banglar Rosogolla got the GI tag last year on this day. We are observing this day as #RosogollaDibas at #MistiHub in #Kolkata to mark this sweet occasion. Everyone is welcome," Ms Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle today.

The GI tag is a sign that identifies a product as originating from a particular place.