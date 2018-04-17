4 Dead As Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Hit Kolkata; Train Services Disrupted Traffic was disrupted as winds of 85 kmph uprooted trees across Kolkata.

8 Shares EMAIL PRINT Metro services were also affected after trees fell on overground rail lines Kolkata: Four people have died in Kolkata after heavy rain and strong winds hit the city this evening.



Traffic was disrupted as winds of 85 kmph uprooted trees across the city. At least 40 incidents of trees uprooting were reported in Kolkata.



Trees also fell on cars on Red Road and Southern Avenue area. Traffic was also disrupted on Strand Road and surrounding areas after trees fell.



Some metro services were affected after trees fell on overground rail lines. There were reports of a metro train stuck underground near the Belgachia station and disaster management teams on way to rescue passengers.



Peak time traffic was also disrupted in IT hub Saltlake Sector 5 as uprooted trees blocked roads. Rain and storm also affected surrounding districts like Hooghly, Howrah, the two 24 Parganas and Medinipur. Several people were reportedly injured in rain-related incidents there.



Waterlogging was reported from several areas of Kolkata, including Behala in south Kolkata.



Many took to Twitter to complain about power cuts and train delays of up to three hours.



More details are awaited.



Four people have died in Kolkata after heavy rain and strong winds hit the city this evening.Traffic was disrupted as winds of 85 kmph uprooted trees across the city. At least 40 incidents of trees uprooting were reported in Kolkata.Trees also fell on cars on Red Road and Southern Avenue area. Traffic was also disrupted on Strand Road and surrounding areas after trees fell.Some metro services were affected after trees fell on overground rail lines. There were reports of a metro train stuck underground near the Belgachia station and disaster management teams on way to rescue passengers.Peak time traffic was also disrupted in IT hub Saltlake Sector 5 as uprooted trees blocked roads. Rain and storm also affected surrounding districts like Hooghly, Howrah, the two 24 Parganas and Medinipur. Several people were reportedly injured in rain-related incidents there.Waterlogging was reported from several areas of Kolkata, including Behala in south Kolkata. Many took to Twitter to complain about power cuts and train delays of up to three hours.More details are awaited. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter