4 Dead As Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Hit Kolkata; Train Services Disrupted

Traffic was disrupted as winds of 85 kmph uprooted trees across the city. At least 40 incidents of trees uprooting were reported in Kolkata.
Trees also fell on cars on Red Road and Southern Avenue area. Traffic was also disrupted on Strand Road and surrounding areas after trees fell.
Some metro services were affected after trees fell on overground rail lines. There were reports of a metro train stuck underground near the Belgachia station and disaster management teams on way to rescue passengers.
Peak time traffic was also disrupted in IT hub Saltlake Sector 5 as uprooted trees blocked roads. Rain and storm also affected surrounding districts like Hooghly, Howrah, the two 24 Parganas and Medinipur. Several people were reportedly injured in rain-related incidents there.
Waterlogging was reported from several areas of Kolkata, including Behala in south Kolkata.
More details are awaited.