35 TMC Supporters Injured In Bus Accident After Kolkata Rally

The Trinamool Congress supporters were returning from the United India Rally organised by Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata today when the accident happened.

Kolkata | | Updated: January 19, 2019 23:30 IST
The police said the driver of the bus fled soon after the accident. (Representational)


Kolkata: 

Around 35 Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters were injured when a bus carrying them overturned in Howrah district today in the evening, the police said.

The TMC supporters were returning from the United India Rally organised by Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata today when the accident happened.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and the bus overturned as a result, the police said.

The trapped passengers were rescued by locals and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the bus fled soon after the accident.

The passengers were treated at the hospital and discharged, the police said.

