3 Killed As Ambulance Looses Control, Knocks Down Bikers In Kolkata The accident took place in the morning in Birbhum's Labhpur after one of the front tyres of the ambulance burst, police said.

Share EMAIL PRINT Police said the driver of the ambulance also sustained injuries and has been admitted. (Representational) Kolkata: Three people, including a couple, were killed on Monday as a speeding ambulance lost control and knocked down a bike and a bicycle in West Bengal's Birbhum district, police said.



The accident took place in the morning in Birbhum's Labhpur after one of the front tyres of the ambulance burst, police said.



"The speeding ambulance took a sharp right turn after its front right tyre burst and knocked down a bike with two riders near Katoa-Suri road. Sheikh Giyasuddin and his wife Jesmine Bibi both died in the accident," the officer in-charge of Labhpur police station said.



"The ambulance also collided with a bicycle before overturning. The rider of the cycle got severely injured. He later died in the hospital," he said.



Police said the driver of the ambulance also sustained injuries and has been admitted to a hospital.



"No complaints have been registered yet. We are investigating the incident," the officer added.



For more Kolkata news,



Three people, including a couple, were killed on Monday as a speeding ambulance lost control and knocked down a bike and a bicycle in West Bengal's Birbhum district, police said.The accident took place in the morning in Birbhum's Labhpur after one of the front tyres of the ambulance burst, police said."The speeding ambulance took a sharp right turn after its front right tyre burst and knocked down a bike with two riders near Katoa-Suri road. Sheikh Giyasuddin and his wife Jesmine Bibi both died in the accident," the officer in-charge of Labhpur police station said."The ambulance also collided with a bicycle before overturning. The rider of the cycle got severely injured. He later died in the hospital," he said.Police said the driver of the ambulance also sustained injuries and has been admitted to a hospital. "No complaints have been registered yet. We are investigating the incident," the officer added.For more Kolkata news, please click here NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter