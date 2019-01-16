2 Students, Arrested For Killing 16 Pups In Kolkata, Granted Bail

Police identified and questioned some students after examining CCTV footage. (Representational)

Two nursing students in Kolkata, arrested for their involvement in the killing of 16 puppies at a hospital premises, were granted bail by a city court on Wednesday.

Animal activists were seen shouting slogans and waving placards outside the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court where the two were produced.

Carcasses of 16 puppies were found in plastic bags in front of a hostel at the state-run Nil Ratan Sircar MedicalCollege and Hospital on Sunday. Preliminary reports had said the puppies had been beaten to death.

Police had identified and questioned some students and security guards after examining CCTV footage. Of them, two nursing students had admitted to their involvement in the crime and were arrested.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh announced on Wednesday that the civic body would conduct vaccination and sterilisation programme in all hospitals and government premises.