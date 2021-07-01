12 Injured After Bus Crashes Into Fort William Wall In Kolkata

The incident occurred when a minibus crashed into the boundary wall at Kolkata's Fort William area.

At least 12 people sustained injuries in a road accident at Kolkata's Fort William area earlier today. The incident occurred when a minibus crashed into the boundary wall of the British era-fort in Hastings, officials said.

The bus reportedly hit a motorcyclist and later crashed into the wall of Fort William situated along the bank of the river Ganges.

The motorcyclist was reported to be in a critical condition after he came under the bus. He was later rescued and sent to the hospital along with others, who suffered injuries, for medical attention, they said.

Private and government buses in the state have been allowed to operate with 50% capacity as part of the new relaxations of the Covid-induced restrictions that have been extended till July 15. All drivers and conductors need to be vaccinated.

Restrictions in the state were first implemented on May 15 when the state recorded 19,117 new cases and 147 fatalities in a single day.

On Wednesday, after almost three months, West Bengal's daily COVID-19 count dropped below the 1,500-mark with 1,478 new cases. The number of virus-related fatalities stand at 17,708.

The state now has 20,585 active coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, 1,70,869 people in the state have been inoculated on Wednesday, a health department official said.

With inputs from agencies