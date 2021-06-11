Woman Dies As Partner Allegedly Sets Her On Fire Over Social Media Post

A case of murder has been filed against the live-in partner (File)

A woman died of burns at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College after being set on fire allegedly by her live-in partner amid discord over a social media post, said the police. Athira was 28.



Her live-in partner, Shanavaz, 30, an accused in the case, is in the ICU as he also sustained injuries. The incident took place in Kollam's Anchal, around an hour from capital Thiruvananthapuram.



A disagreement between the couple over a social media post, say police, seems to be the immediate trigger.



"The two were having heated arguments over a video that Athira had posted on social media. According to Athira's mother's complaint, Shanavaz allegedly poured kerosene over her and set her on fire with a lighter. The couple has a three-month-old child," Saiju Nath, police official in-charge for Anchal station, told NDTV.



The neighbours who rushed to their home hearing Athira's screams, called for an ambulance and the couple was rushed to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College on Tuesday night.



Athira died at the hospital on Thursday. A case of murder has been filed against Shanavaz and the probe is underway based on the mother's complaint.