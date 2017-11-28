Will Hadiya Be Allowed To Meet Husband? Mixed Signals From Salem College

Kerala woman Hadiya hoped to meet her husband Shafin Jahan in Salem, where she will resume her studies at a homeopathy college tomorrow. But the college authorities may have other plans. The 25-year-old got her admission today after an order from the Supreme Court, which released her from her parents' custody, and asked her to complete her studies.An official of Sivaraj Homeopathy Medical College in Salem, a town in western Tamil Nadu, has told reporters that Hadiya would be "allowed to meet only her parents".Asked about it, college principal G Kannan said, "That conversation has not happened". Hadiya, he also said, will be given admission as Akhila Asokan, the name she was born with.While the court did not take a decision on her marriage yesterday, a lawyer had said the ruling meant she was free to meet her husband at the college hostel, where she will stay.Hadiya said she has sought permission to meet her husband. "I think they will allow," she told reporters after a meeting with the authorities of the college, where she would do an internship for the next 11 months.The 25-year-old also said security was not necessary for her. But it would be in place for at least the next two days.Hadiya's parents had refused to accept her marriage to Shafin Jahan, claiming that he was a terrorist who wanted to take their daughter to Syria. Following their petition that she had been brainwashed and forced into the marriage, the Kerala High Court had ordered an annulment and gave her custody to her parents in May this year.Yesterday as the Supreme Court gave her a reprieve and asked her to resume her studies at the university, Hadiya was hopeful of finally meeting her husband. "I want to meet Shafin Jahan. I believe I will meet him in Salem," she repeatedly told reporters at the Delhi airport.