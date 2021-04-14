'Victim Of Media Harassment': Kerala Leader After Quitting As Minister

KT Jaleel resigned on Tuesday.

Kerala leader KT Jaleel, who resigned on Tuesday as a minister over adverse remarks against him by the state Lokayukta for abusing his position as a public servant, said he has been a victim of "unjustified media harassment" for the last two years.

KT Jaleel, earlier in the day, sent his resignation to the Chief Minister which was forwarded to the Governor who accepted it.

A division bench of the Lokayukta had on Friday submitted the report against KT Jaleel to the Chief Minister and had held that the allegation of abuse of power, favouritism and nepotism against the minister was proved.

In a Facebook Post, KT Jaleel himself confirmed that he had put in his papers.

"Those who were vyingfor my blood can relax for a while as I am happy to inform you that the resignation letter has been handed over to the Chief Minister.I am a public servant who has been the victim of unjustified media harassment for the last two years," KT Jaleel said in his post.

KT Jaleel said he was hounded by the media not for stealing or engaging in corruption or in disproportionate assets case or causing loss to the exchequer or leading a luxury life or anything of such sorts.

Apparently targeting the Muslim League (IUML) leadership over allegations against them on embezzlement of some funds, he said in the post that he was not attacked by the media notfor embezzlement of Tsunami-Gujarat-Katwa-flood funds or for swallowing crores of rupees set aside for the construction of the Palarivattom bridge.

He was also referring to the infamous Palarivattom bridge which was demolished and reconstructed allegedly due to corruption involving a former IUML Minister V K Ibrahimkunju. KT Jaleel said he was able to hold on to the weight of the attacks of the right wing and the media because he was "convinced" that he had "not done anything wrong".