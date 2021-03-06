Thomas Isaac Among Kerala Ministers To Not Contest Assembly Elections

Kerala will hold elections on April 6.

With assembly elections in Kerala just weeks away, the CPI(M) state committee on Friday endorsed the decision of five sitting ministers, including Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, to not contest the polls.

"It is the CPI(M) decision to not field legislators who have won twice consecutively. The latest decision is in line with this. We need a mix of experience and new leaders," MA Baby, CPI(M) Polit Puro member said.

Among the other ministers who will not be contesting include law minister AK Balan, Minister for General Education C Raveendranath, Minister for industries EP Jayrajan, Pubk G Sudhakaran, sources said.

"We have a uniform criteria, which is being implemented. Not all leaders are retiring. The Chief Minister, Health Minister, Labour Minister among others will be continuing. It's a bold decision by the CPI(M) to bring in fresh blood, along with experienced hand," MA Baby added.

CPI(M) leads the ruling Left Democratic Front or LDF in Kerala and is looking at defending its rule against the main opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). Kerala has alternated between the CPI(M) led Left Democractic Front and the Congress led United Democratic Front being elected to power.

Kerala will vote for a new government on April 6. The results of the single-phase election will be declared on May 2, the poll panel announced today. The 14th assembly's term comes to an end towards the end of May. The 140-member assembly will see representatives being elected from the state's 14 districts.