Special Probe Team To Investigate Theft At Cochin Shipyard

The theft was reported from a high security zone. (Representational)

A theft has been reported from the indigenous aircraft carrier being built in high security zone of Cochin shipyard Limited, according to police. A special investigation team has been formed to probe the case of theft of the computer hardware.

"This vessel is under construction, and not handed over to the defence. So prima facie, this seems like a case of theft from a high security zone. However, we have not ruled out other possibilities, and we have set up special investigation team to probe this issue," Kochi Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare told NDTV, when asked about any possibility of sabotage.

Cochin Shipyard Yard, which is a high security zone, has filed a police complaint of theft of hardware.

"We have received an internal report of theft inside one of the vessels which is under construction. As per the report, electronic equipment are missing from the vessel," an official at the Cochin Shipyard said.

A Navy official told NDTV: "Technically, the builder doesn't have to inform the client any details about the under construction consignment. However, we have been given to understand that this incident is related to one of the Navy ships being built at Cochin shipyard."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.