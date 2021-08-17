CBI Takes Over Solar Scam Probe, Case Against Top Kerala Congress Leaders

Kerala Solar Scam: The LDF government had earlier recommended a CBI probe.

Kerala's top Congress leaders Oommen Chandy, KC Venugopal, MP Hibi Eden, Adoor Prakash and the BJP's AP Abdulla Kutty have been named as accused as the CBI takes over the probe in the multi-crore solar scam, which became a point of contention between the LDF and the Congress ahead of the state elections.

The Kerala Police had named the five political leaders in the FIR (first information report) linked to case. The CBI has filed the registered the case again as it begins the investigation.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government had recommended a CBI probe in the case in January, just months ahead of the April-May state elections.

While saying that he was ready to face any probe, former Kerala Chief Minister Mr Chandy had called that the Left government's move "politically motivated".

"The Left has been in power in Kerala for five years and they have not been able to prove any allegation against us. Now they are trying to ally with powers at the centre. We are not against any probe. You may remember about how during a by-election the state government said based on solar commission report, they will take action. Where are those actions?" he had said at that time.

The solar panel scam involved a fraudulent solar energy company. Several investors were duped of crores of rupees by a woman and her co-accused as a part of the alleged scam, which occurred under the previous Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government, officials said.

Subsequently, the woman levelled charges of sexual misconduct and corruption against several UDF leaders in a letter addressed to the Ernakulam police commissioner on July 19, 2013.

She had levelled the allegations against Congress and UDF leaders, including Mr Chandy, some of his ministers and two former union ministers.

Sexual assault cases were filed against Oommen Chandy, KC Venugopal and Hibi Eden, Adoor Prakash and Anil Kumar between 2018 and 2019.

The case against Abdulla Kutty had been registered in 2014 when he was a Congress MLA from Kannur. He later joined BJP.