Sabarimala Temple Live Updates: Day 2 Of Sabarimala Temple Opening, Prohibitory Orders Imposed

Sabarimala temple opening: Prohibitory orders in place in and around Sabarimala
Over 12 hours after Sabarimala opened its doors to devotees including women of all age groups for the first time after a historic Supreme Court last month that permitted the entry, no woman from the "banned" age group of 10 to 50 years has made it to the hilltop temple. On day two, several outfits called for a 12-hour shutdown. Prohibitory orders were put in place by the police in and around Sabarimala in a bid to control the tense situation. Heavy police security continue to be deployed along the route after they were outnumbered yesterday.
A woman journalist working for a foreign media outlet and her colleague, a foreign national, attempted the trek early this morning and made it halfway with police protection. The two, who claimed to not be devotees, had to however abort the trek after they were met with protesters. Yesterday, two women devotees who attempted the trek up to the shrine were forced to return following intimidation from angry protesters.
Even before the temple doors were open to devotees, visuals emerged of protests turning violent. Protesters heckled woman journalists, combed buses, stopped women from going near the temple and threw stones at police personnel. Protesters also checked buses manhandled women, turning them away from Nilakkal, the starting base camp. Over 50 protesters, including former Travancore Devaswom Board president Prayar Gopalakrishnan, were taken into custody by police who had resorted to lathicharge. Kerala Left-led government had called the attacks politically motivated violence.
Police yesterday escorted Madhavi and her family while she attempted to trek to Sabarimla temple on the day of its opening yesterday. She was forced to return after she was heckled by the protesters. Another woman, Libi CS, a journalist was forced to return midway after protesters prevented her entry beyond a point.
Devotees, mostly male, queued up inside the Sabarimala temple ahead of its opening yesterday. No women devotees were allowed into the hilltop temple as protesters prevented their entry through the day.
Police wield batons against protesters who had turned violent at the Nilakkal Base Camp in Pathanamthitta district.
Priests opens the Sabarimala temple for the five-day monthly pooja in on Wednesday. The temple doors were open to all devotees including women of all age groups for the first time after the Supreme Court ruling that permitted entry of women between the age 10 to 50 years.
2 New York Times Woman Journalists attempt Sabarimala trek
A woman journalist working for a New York Times, along with her colleague, a foreign national, attempted the trek early this morning with police protection.
Just as they made it midway, they were met with protesters who threw stones. They had to abort the trek to the temple and return to Pamba, the last point before the trek up to Sabarimala.
The journalists had made it clear that they were not devotees.
Sabarimala Protests: Sabarimala Temple Opens After Day Of Protests, Women Stopped: 10 Points
Kerala's Sabarimala temple opened its doors to women of all ages on Wednesday evening after much protest, violence and the final imposition of prohibitory orders that bans large gatherings. Through the day, protesters had been trying to enforce the centuries-old bar on the entry of women of reproductive age in the temple, which was scrapped by the Supreme Court last month.
Journalists attacked
Reporters from several media organisations were attacked some evern beaten up with sticks, kicked and surrounded by a mob of protesters.
NDTV reporter Sneha Mary Koshy and cameraperson SP Babu were stopped from covering the protests midway through live telecasting. Their camera was snatched and they were asked to leave. The crew from CNN-News 18 and Aaj Tak was also attacked.
What happened on day 1 of Sabarimala temple opening?
Protesters prevented the entry of women beyond Pamba, the last stop before the last trek up to the hilltop temple
Protesters heckled women journalists, vandalised buses, media vehicles and threw stones at police personnel
Police had to use batons to disperse the crowds and manage the voilent protesters
While the gates were open to all devotees at 5 pm, no woman devotee was present at the gate
Two women who attempted the trek were also forced to return following intimidation from protesters
Protesters, including elderly women, blocked and screened vehicles for women of menstrual age and asked them to stop at Nilakkal, the first point up to the Sabarimala
Situation in and around Sabarimala continue to remain tense on day 2 of the Sabarimala temple opening. The temple doors were open to women of all age groups for the first time yesterday evening after the Supreme Court last month, lifted a ban on entry of women between the age 10 to 50 years.