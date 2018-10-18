Sabarimala Temple Live Updates: Day 2 Of Sabarimala Temple Opening, Prohibitory Orders Imposed

Sabarimala temple opening: Prohibitory orders in place in and around Sabarimala

Over 12 hours after Sabarimala opened its doors to devotees including women of all age groups for the first time after a historic Supreme Court last month that permitted the entry, no woman from the "banned" age group of 10 to 50 years has made it to the hilltop temple. On day two, several outfits called for a 12-hour shutdown. Prohibitory orders were put in place by the police in and around Sabarimala in a bid to control the tense situation. Heavy police security continue to be deployed along the route after they were outnumbered yesterday.

A woman journalist working for a foreign media outlet and her colleague, a foreign national, attempted the trek early this morning and made it halfway with police protection. The two, who claimed to not be devotees, had to however abort the trek after they were met with protesters. Yesterday, two women devotees who attempted the trek up to the shrine were forced to return following intimidation from angry protesters.

Even before the temple doors were open to devotees, visuals emerged of protests turning violent. Protesters heckled woman journalists, combed buses, stopped women from going near the temple and threw stones at police personnel. Protesters also checked buses manhandled women, turning them away from Nilakkal, the starting base camp. Over 50 protesters, including former Travancore Devaswom Board president Prayar Gopalakrishnan, were taken into custody by police who had resorted to lathicharge. Kerala Left-led government had called the attacks politically motivated violence.

