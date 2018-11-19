Late-Night Clashes At Sabarimala, BJP Protests At Chief Minister's Home

Sabarimala temple: 15,000 police personnel are on duty in and around the Sabarimala temple.

Nearly 70 people were detained at the Sabarimala temple late last night triggering massive protests by the BJP and the RSS in multiple parts of Kerala, including the Chief Minister's home.

The protesters were detained at night after hundreds of devotees agitated against the police restrictions and demanded the withdrawal of police forces. The protesters also demanded lifting the ban on overnight stay in the temple premises.

Late Sunday night, a large number of BJP and RSS workers protested outside Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's home in Thiruvananthapuram as well as in Kochi, Aranmula, Kochi, Kollam, Alapuzha, Ranni, Thodupuzha, Kaladi, Malappuram and Idukki.

Due to the earlier incidents of violence, the police had imposed strict restrictions for devotees at Sannidhanam or the inner courtyard of the shrine, including not allowing them to stay back at night.

The protests broke out ahead of the Sabarimala temple body filing a petition in the Supreme Court today seeking more time to implement the court's September 28 order allowing women of menstruating age to enter the hill shrine.

The BJP will intensify the agitations with its youth wing expected to hold a state-wide protests against "police high-handedness". On Sunday, BJP workers had blocked several roads and highways in Kerala protesting the arrest of a senior party leader, K Surendran, who was arrested for trying to reach the temple despite the police stopping him. Union Minister Alphons Kanannthanam, who condemned the arrest, will make a visit to the temple today.

"Section 144 had been declared in the area. We had asked them to disperse after the Harivarasanam but most of them refused," police officer Pratheesh Kumar said, adding that the police was not against the devotees who wished to offer prayers.

The Sabarimala temple had opened on Friday for the third time in a month for the two-month long pilgrim season.

With huge protests marking the 5-day opening of the temple last month, the state government, which promised to uphold the Supreme Court order, has deployed over 15,000 police personnel.

(With inputs from PTI)