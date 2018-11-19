Sabarimala Issue Live Updates: Union Minister To Visit Pamba, Temple Body To Move Court Today

Sabarimala row: The Devaswom Board will move court today seeking more time to implement the order.

Union Minister KJ Alphons will visit Sabarimala today to study the facilities meant for the pilgrims. Mr Alphons said that he wants to review the facilities provided to the pilgrims. The bureaucrat-turned-politician's visit to the hill shrine comes amid protests against the detention of over 30 persons at Sabarimala Temple.

On Sunday, the Kerala unit of the BJP and Congress held protests outside the official residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the Sabarimala shrine, is expected to approach the Supreme Court seeking more time to implement its September order that removed a ban on women of menstruating age entering the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

The move by the Board that runs the administration of the hill shrine is seen as an attempt to bring respite to the raging protest by the devotees who want to keep the women aged between 10 and 50 off the bounds of the temple because the deity Lord Ayyappa is a celibate.

