2 Women Stopped From Reaching Sabarimala In Their Second Attempt

Two women returned from the Nilakkal base camp after a second failed attempt to enter the Sabarimala temple. Kerala police warned them about protestors who had gathered at Pamba, which is around 5 km away from Sabarimala temple. The women, identified as Reshma Niashanth and Shanila, attempted the reach Sabarimala temple last week as well, but had been stopped from doing so. The women had reached Nilakkal with a team of six other men today, but left for Erumeli, around 30 km away.

The Kerala government had on Friday claimed that 51 women between the ages of 10 and 50 had entered the Sabarimala temple since the Supreme Court's verdict, which allowed women of reproductive age to enter the shrine. A list of names, along with their age and Aadhaar details were given to the Supreme Court.

However, many women who were featured on the list say the Kerala government's claim is not entirely correct. A 42-year old woman mentioned in the list turned out to be a man from Tamil Nadu.

Many others on the list have said that they are 50 and above, blaming incorrect information on their Aadhaar cards.

NDTV called up over 15 women from the list after their details were leaked soon after a Supreme Court hearing on Friday.

Chandira from Tamil Nadu was mentioned in the list as a 48-year-old. However, her voter ID card shows she was born in 1956, making her 63.

Padmavathy from Andhra Pradesh was shown as 48 on the list, but when contacted, she said she was 55.

The entry of two women earlier triggered widespread protests in the state with a day-long strike by right-wing groups, which also saw backing from BJP and Congress workers.

The Sabarimala temple has been the site of controversy ever since the Supreme Court ruling on September 28. The court order allowing women of reproductive age to enter the shrine has not been accepted by devotees and protestors, who feel the women should not be allowed near the shrine.