Sabarimala Verdict 'Disappointing', But Board Will Accept: Head Priest

Activists have welcomed the Top Court judgement on opening Sabarimala temple to women.

The Supreme Court's verdict allowing the entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple, was "disappointing", but the shrine board will accept it, head priest Kandararu Rajeevarau said.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in its verdict, said banning entry of women to Kerala's Sabarimala temple is gender discrimination and a violation of the rights of Hindu women.

Travancore Devaswom Board President A Padmakumar told PTI that the Supreme Court's verdict will be studied in detail and further course of action will be decided after that.

Mr Padmakumar said the board had informed the court that they wanted to continue with the existing ritual practices, but now they had no other option but to comply. He added that the board will execute the top court directive.

Rahul Easwar, President of the Ayyappa Dharma Sena, said they were going for a review petition.

Easwar is the grandson of late Sabarimala priest Kandararu Maheswararu, who died in May this year.

The court pronounced its verdict on a clutch of pleas challenging the ban on entry of women of menstrual age in Kerala's Sabarimala temple and said law and society must act as levellers.

