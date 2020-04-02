Remove Blockades By Karnataka On Highway, Kerala High Court Tells Centre

Kerala High Court said any "delay in issuing directions could entail loss of precious lives"

The Kerala High Court has issued strong directions to the central government, asking it to intervene against blockades erected by Karnataka on the National Highway connecting Kerala, and ensure they are removed. The blockades were set up by Karnataka to check the coronavirus outbreak.

"Further delay in issuing directions could entail loss of precious lives of our citizens," a two judge bench stated on Wednesday.

The petition was filed by the Kerala High Court Advocates' Association seeking to lift the blockade. Karnataka government had last week blocked several arterial roads between Karnataka and Kerala with mud to prohibit cross-border movement and also has not allowed ambulances from Kerala to cross the border from the National Highways.

"We expect the Central Government to act expeditiously in this matter... Central government should ensure that the blockades by Karnataka must be removed," the High Court order states.

"The arterial roads connecting Mangalore in Karnataka to Kasaragod in Kerala, are part of the National Highway network, and the centre must ensure they are kept blockade free," the order explains.

""No doubt, restrictions may be imposed in times of a national emergency such as the present, but when the guidelines issued by the Central Government under the Disaster Management Act itself permits travel for urgent medical treatment, then the said guidelines have necessarily to be enforced by the Central Government through the removal of the blockades that prevent such travel," the order stated.

Karnataka had blocked connectivity to Kerala at borders, not allowing medical emergencies to enter from one state to another. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the blockade, citing difficulties in movement of essential commodities and people seeking expert medical help. Mr Vijayan had also told the media that he tried speaking to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa several times, but couldn't.