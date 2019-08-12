Rahul Gandhi's Facebook Appeal For His Flood-Hit Kerala Constituency

Rahul Gandhi has been visiting visiting relief camps and reviewing relief operations in his constituency.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, camping in his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, today appealed for help to provide relief material to those hit by the devastating floods.

Mr Gandhi, who has been visiting areas affected by floods and landslides in his constituency, posted the appeal on his Facebook page.

"My Parliamentary constituency Wayanad has been devastated by floods with thousands left homeless and shifted to relief camps," Mr Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also listed the essential items that are in shortage in his constituency.

"We are in urgent need of materials, including water bottles, sleeping mats, blankets, undergarments, dhothis, nightgowns, children''s apparel, slippers, sanitary napkins, soaps, toothbrushes, toothpaste, Dettol, soap powder, bleaching powder and chlroine," he said.

He appealed to donors to send the material to collection centres in Malappuram district, which he listed.

I visited M.E.S. MAMPAD COLLEGE RELIEF CAMP, to meet with the victims of the flood. I have assured them we will appeal to the State & Central govt. to provide immediate assistance & we will help in any way possible. pic.twitter.com/08taKyoQiy - Rahul Gandhi - Wayanad (@RGWayanadOffice) August 11, 2019

Mr Gandhi, who is on a two-day tour to Kerala, has been visiting visiting relief camps and reviewing relief operations in his constituency.

He had on Sunday termed as ''heart breaking", the suffering of people due to floods and landslides in his constituency and urged the state and Central governments to provide immediate aid to those affected by the floods in Kerala. "We will do everything in our power to help them get back on their feet," Mr Gandhi tweeted from his Wayanad account.

Three assembly segments in Malappuram district form part of Mr Gandhi's Wayanad constituency.

On Friday, Mr Gandhi described the situation in his constituency as "grim" and said he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about aid.

This is his second visit to Wayanad after the election.

Rahul Gandhi won with a record margin from the hill constituency in the April Lok Sabha elections.



Mr Gandhi chose Wayanad as his second seat in addition to the party stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, which he, however, lost to Smriti Irani of the BJP.

