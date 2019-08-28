Watch: Rahul Gandhi Ambushed With Kiss In His Kerala Constituency

A man plants a kiss on Rahul Gandhi during a visit to Wayanad in Kerala

Rahul Gandhi was ambushed by a kiss while he was driving through Wayanad, his constituency in Kerala, on Wednesday.

On camera, a man greeting the Congress leader riding in an SUV first grabs hold of his hand and proceeds to yank him in and plant a kiss on his cheek. Rahul Gandhi grins but doesn't push him away.

The Congress MP was touring his constituency to review the damage done by floods.

Mr Gandhi is one of India's most protected politicians and is always guarded by Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel. During his visits to his constituency and while campaigning for polls, he is prone to mingling with the crowds, which is a nightmare for those tasked with protecting him.

#WATCH A man kisses Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Wayanad in Kerala. pic.twitter.com/9WQxWQrjV8 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2019

In February, the former Congress president was caught off guard by a kiss from a woman at a rally in Gujarat. The video became fodder on social media and was even linked to Valentine's Day.

In the video from Gujarat's Valsad, a woman who climbed the stage to garland Mr Gandhi suddenly kissed him on the cheek, leaving him blushing. The same woman is later seen holding him by his chin, as she would a child.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.