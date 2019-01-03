PM Modi's Remark On Ayodhya Of 'Utmost Concern', Says Pinarayi Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan said PM Modi's statement caused "utmost concern" to the secular minds of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that a decision on an ordinance in the Ayodhya issue could only happen after the completion of the judicial process was a matter of "utmost concern", Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

"At this point, the prime minister's statement causes utmost concern to the secular minds of the country. His statement that an ordinance on the Ram temple will be considered after the Supreme Court verdict should be read together. All these point fingers to the moves against secularism of the country," Mr Vijayan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

"Let the judicial process take its own course. Don't weigh it in political terms. Let the judicial process be over," PM Modi had said in an interview recently which was broadcast by several media houses.

"After the judicial process is over, whatever be our responsibility as the government, we are ready to make all efforts," PM Modi had said.

PM Modi's statement came amid heightened demands by right wing groups, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), for an ordinance to allow the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Mr Vijayan also accused the Sangh Parivar of claiming that religious sites of minority communities -- like the Babri Masjid -- belonged to Hindus.

Mr Vijayan slammed the Sabarimala Karma Samiti, saying that their attitude of treating their beliefs over Constitutional values would only help the agenda of the Sangh Parivar.

"They are saying that matters related to beliefs are more important than the Supreme Court order and the Constitutional values. This attitude will only help the Sangh Parivar's agenda in various matters, including Babri Masjid," the chief minister said.

Mr Vijayan's comments came on a day when the Sabarimala body is observing a state-wide strike with the support of the BJP to protest against the entry of two women in their 40s inside the Sabarimala temple.