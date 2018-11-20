Opposition Leaders On Way To Sabarimala Briefly Blocked By Police

The UDF leaders and party workers later proceeded to Pamba in a KSRTC bus en route to Sabarimala

Opposition Congress-led UDF workers staged a protest Tuesday demanding withdrawal of prohibitory orders in force in and around Sabarimala as police briefly stopped them from accompanying a delegation of their leaders to the Lord Ayyappa shrine to inspect facilities for devotees.

Police initially said they cannot be allowed to visit the Lord Ayyappa temple in such large numbers in view of the prohibitory orders, but later permitted them.

The hill shrine has been witnessing intense protests by devotees against the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all age groups to offer prayers.

The government has clamped prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPc banning assembly of four or more people in Sabarimala and surrounding areas in view of the protests.

The UDF delegation was heading to the hill shrine to take stock of the facilities amid reports that proper arrangements had not been made for the pilgrims, who will throng the temple during the ongoing two-month annual season.

The nine-member delegation demanded that all the party workers accompanying them should be allowed to visit the temple while police said only senior leaders would be permitted in view of the prohibitory orders in place.

The leaders including, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala, former chief minister Oommen Chandy, IUML leader M K Muneer and N K Premachandran MP, squatted on the road and demanded withdrawal of the ban order.

UDF activists raised "go back" slogans against police and chanted 'swamiye saranam ayyappa' mantras.

Police later allowed everyone to go to the shrine.

The UDF leaders and party workers later proceeded to Pamba in a KSRTC bus en route to Sabarimala.

BJP lawmakers V Muraleedharan and Nalin Kumar Kateel, along with a group of other party leaders, visited the base camp here and Pamba and reviewed the infrastructure facilities.

They also interacted with devotees and enquired about the facilities offered at the shrine complex.

The BJP leaders' visit came a day after Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam visited the temple complex and hit out at the LDF government for turning it into a "war zone".

He has also alleged that the LDF government was treating the pilgrims like "dacoits".