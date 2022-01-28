No Hijab Or Scarf In Student Police Cadets Uniform, Says Kerala Government

The project involves training students to act as a feeder organisation for the state police.

Students will not be allowed to wear hijab or full sleeve dress as part of the uniform of Student Police Cadets project, the Kerala government said today. Initiated by the Kerala Police, the Student Police Cadets trains high school students to evolve as future leaders of a democratic society and act as a feeder organisation for the state police.

The order from the state government came after a petition citing "religious obligation" to wear Hijab and full sleeve dress was filed in the High Court.

In her petition, the class eight student from Kozhikode had argued that she be allowed to wear hijab under the fundamental right provided as per article 25 (1) of the Indian Constitution.

The court didn't pass an order but asked the state Home Department to hear her petition and make a decision accordingly.

Later, the matter by the student and her mother were heard by

Additional State Nodal Officer and Superintendent of Police {Excise & Vigilance} of the Student Police Cadet Project, via video conferencing.

The Student Police Cadet (SPC) Project is a school-based youth development initiative that trains high school students to evolve as future leaders of a democratic society by inculcating within them respect for the law, discipline, civic sense, empathy for vulnerable sections of society and resistance to social evils.

The student had moved the court after the faculty of the Student Police Cadets informed her that wearing head scarf and full sleeve dress according to Islamic beliefs would not be allowed.

According to the order, in Kerala Police, all police personnel wear the same uniform and no religious symbols are permitted in the uniform. The same rule is applied for Student Police Cadet and NCC or National Cadet Corps.

"About 10 to 12 per cent of children in the project belong to the Muslim community and no one has ever raised such a demand", the order further states.

According to the government, Article 25 of the Constitution of India provides for reasonable restrictions, under which the State can regulate it. Article 19 (2) also allows the State to impose such reasonable restrictions.