Controversy Erupts In France Over An Ad Featuring Eiffel Tower Wearing A Hijab

A Dutch modest fashion brand, Merrachi, has ignited controversy in France with a promotional video featuring the iconic Eiffel Tower draped in a hijab. The ad, which was part of a pro-hijab campaign, aimed to promote the freedom to wear the Islamic headscarf. However, it sparked outrage among French politicians, who deemed it "dangerous" and contrary to "French values". The video was shared on Instagram by Merrachi with the caption, ''Spotted: The Eiffel Tower wearing MERRACHI, mashallah! Looks like she just joined the modest fashion community."

Here's the video:

The ad has sparked intense reactions in France, with many criticizing the brand for its perceived blending of French and Islamic symbols.

Lisette Pollet, a French MP from the right-wing National Rally party, called the ad offensive to France's "democratic values and heritage". "Unacceptable! The Eiffel Tower, the symbol of France, has been hijacked by the Merrachi brand, which covers it with an Islamic veil in a provocative advertisement,'' she wrote on X.

Her party colleague, Jerome Buisson, echoed similar sentiments, labelling the ad a "terrifying political project" and an "unacceptable provocation". Economist Philippe Murer, co-founder of the Citizens' Political Movement, escalated the controversy by demanding that Merrachi's stores in France be shut down and its website blocked.

On the other side of the debate, some social media users applauded the ad, hailing it as a creative and brilliant marketing move. They argued that the ad would spark conversation and challenge France's policies on Muslim women's religious practices, bringing attention to important issues.

Notably, France has a complex and sensitive history when it comes to Muslim clothing. In 2004, France banned the wearing of conspicuous religious symbols, including the hijab, in public schools. This law was intended to promote secularism and neutrality in educational institutions. In 2010, France passed a law banning face coverings, including masks, helmets, and full-body veils like the burqa and niqab, in public places. The law was upheld by the European Court of Human Rights in 2014.

More recently, the French government banned abayas (loose-fitting robes worn by some Muslim women) in state-run schools.