Kerala Woman Names Rahul Easwar In #MeToo. Activist Claims Conspiracy

Activist Rahul Eashwar, who was arrested and then granted bail for his allegedly provocative remarks on the Sabarimala row, has been named in the #MeToo movement. Mr Easwar has denied any wrongdoing and said the allegations by the woman from Thiruvananthapuram were linked to the Sabarimala issue.

The woman, who has not revealed her identity, alleged that Mr Eashwar forced himself on her multiple times in early 2000, when she had just taken her Class 12 board exams. A close friend, with whom she had shared the matter on WhatsApp, had put it up on her Facebook.

Mr Eashwar told NDTV that the allegations were "an ultra-feminist conspiracy" against Sabarimala devotees. He alleged that with this, the government planned to arrest him again before November 5, when the Sabarimala temple opens again.

The account shared on Facebook alleges that in 2003-2004, Mr Eashwar had invited the woman over to his flat. He had assured that his mother would be home but she was not. In the flat, he had molested the woman multiple times despite her protests.

She said she decided to call out Mr Eashwar after so many years because "these memories came rushing back" after seeing him "everywhere" on television after the Sabarimala row.

The MeToo movement - which began in the US more than a year ago after the Harvey Weinstein scandal - gained traction in India last month after former actor Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment when they were working together on a film.

Since then, several men in media, entertainment, political and art worlds have been accused of offences ranging from sexual harassment to rape.