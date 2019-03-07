Maoist Killed In Shootout With Kerala Police

CP Jaleel was killed in an encounter with the Kerala Police's Thunderbolt unit yesterday.

A Maoist leader has been killed in an encounter with the Kerala Police's Thunderbolt unit, a senior officer said.

CP Jaleel was part of a four member group of the banned outfit, who had come to a resort Wayanad here late on Wednesday and demanded food and money, Senior Officer Balram Kumar Upadhyaya told the media. An inquest is underway.



The resort authorities instantly alerted the police. The Thunderbolt team (especially formed to tackle the Maoists) was immediately despatched for the resort.

The Maoists opened fire triggering the encounter, Mr Upadhyaya said. The gun battle started at 8 p.m. and continued till early on Thursday.

Three managed to escape deep into the forest behind the resort, while one sustained bullet injuries and died.

More details will be available only after the inquest was completed, he said, adding that no police officer was injured.

The resort has been cordoned off.