Video: Man Brushes Teeth, Shaves During Online High Court Hearing

The Kerala High Court reverted to virtual hearings amid rising Covid cases (File Photo)

As the Kerala High Court, on Monday, reverted to virtual hearings in view of rising Covid cases in the state, a man's bizarre behaviour amused social media . The man was filmed brushing his teeth during a virtual session of the Kerala High Court before Justice VG Arun. According to The News Minute, the incident occurred on Monday, January 17.

In footage that has been widely viewed and circulated on social media, the man was seen pacing back and forth in his room as he brushed his teeth or shaved his beard with his camera switched on. While others who were part of the virtual hearing took note of his behaviour, Justice VG Arun did not appear to notice the man.

According to Mathrubhumi News, the Administrative Committee of the High Court chaired by Chief Justice S Manikumar took the decision to go virtual with High Court proceedings again following a surge in Covid-19 cases in Kerala.

The coronavirus pandemic had earlier forced the country's courts to switch to the virtual system of hearings - but the move gave rise to some disruptive incidents. Last year, when actress Juhi Chawla petitioned the court against 5G in the country, she shared the link for the court hearing on social media. As a result, the Delhi High Court's virtual hearing in the case was repeatedly interrupted by singing fans.