Leasing Out Thiruvananthapuram Airport Against Centre's Promise: Pinarayi Vijayan

The Union Cabinet has approved leasing out three airports to the Adani Group for 50 years.

Kerala's LDF government has opposed Wednesday's Cabinet decision to lease out the Thiruvananthapuram airport to a private company for 50 years, saying it was against "the assurance given during a personal meeting with PM in New Delhi" and sought the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention.

He has also called an all-party meeting at 4pm today to discuss leasing out of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on a Public-Private Partnership model.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written a letter to PM Modi in this regard, stating that Wednesday's decision ignores Kerala's repeated requests of entrusting the airport operations and management to a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), in which the state government is a major stakeholder.

"The assurance was that as and when the indication of a private player is considered, Government of India would factor in contributions made by the state government for the development of the Trivandrum Airport," the letter highlights.

The Kerala government had transferred 23.57 acres in 2005 "free of cost" to the Airport Authority of India for construction of an international terminal on the condition that the land value be reflected as the state's share capital in the SPV, which would oversee the airport operations.

Mr Vijayan has now sought the Prime Minister's intervention saying that the state government will not be able to "fully cooperate" in the light of Wednesday's "unilateral decision".

"The decision to handover the operation and management of the Trivandrum International Airport to a private bidder ignores the repeated requests of the Government of Kerala for entrusting the same to the Special Purpose Vehicle," Mr Vijayan's letter to the PM states.

The letter also makes a reference to the Kochi and Kannur airports, which are also operated and managed by the state government through SPVs.

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor though has welcomed Wednesday's decision.

"The reality is that a private entity running the operations competitively is the only way this airport could flourish. Whoever it is, the ownership of land and airport as well as the responsibilities of ATC, Security, Customs&Immigration still remains with the Govt agencies (sic)," he tweeted.

BJP Member Of Parliament V Muraleedharan also welcomed the decision. "Union Cabinet's decision...will ensure time-bound delivery of world-class passenger services, improve amenities and facilities," he tweeted.