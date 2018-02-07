Law For Pet Dogs In Kerala In The Offing, Says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan A comprehensive law is under consideration for pet dogs as there have been reports of increased attacks against people.

Kerala government today said it would seriously consider bringing in a comprehensive law for pet dogs, days after an old woman was mauled to death by two of them at Wayand district.



"A comprehensive law is under consideration for pet dogs as there have been reports of increased attacks against people" Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the state assembly today.



He was replying to a submission of CK Saseendharan (CPI-M) who brought to the notice of the house the death of a 65-year-old woman after she was mauled by two pet dogs at Vythiri in Wayanad district on Monday last.



Terming the incident as very unfortunate, the Chief Minister said government would consider extending Rs five lakh as financial relief to the family of the deceased woman.



She was attacked and seriously injured by her neighbor's Rottweiler dogs while she was on her way to work with some others.



Though the woman was rushed to a hospital, she succumbed to injuries.



The Chief Minister said that a search was on to trace the owner of the dogs who was at large after the incident.



A case under provisions of culpable homicide had already been registered and murder charge also could be added as it was found that the owner had no license to keep pet dogs as per law and had also not followed guidelines, he said.



