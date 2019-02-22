KJ Alphons Files Complaint Over Trolling For Photo With Soldier's Coffin

The petition from KJ Alphons, submitted through the advocate, also urged the police to take stringent action against those responsible.

Kerala | | Updated: February 22, 2019 02:11 IST
It was alleged KJ Alphons took a selfie, but he denied the allegation saying someone else took the photo


Thiruvananthapuram: 

Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam Thursday filed a police complaint alleging insult and abuse through social media over a photo of him standing near the coffin of a slain CRPF personnel killed in the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

In his complaint to state police chief, Loknath Behera, Mr Kannanthanam said it was "unethical" and "illegal" to unleash false campaign against him in connection with his visit to the house of the CRPF jawan from Kerala, VV Vasanth Kumar, to pay his last respects.

A police release said the complaint was handed over to the hi-tech cell for a comprehensive probe.

The union minister of state for tourism had faced severe criticism on social media recently for posting a photo in Facebook, in which he was seen standing near the coffin of the slain jawan during the time of the last rites.

Many netizens alleged that it was a selfie and accused him of using the tragic incident as an opportunity for self-promotion.

Categorically denying the charges, the minister clarified that he does not take selfie and it was a photo taken by someone and sent to his office, which his media secretary put on the FB page.

KJ AlphonsPulwama Terror AttackPulwama Attack

