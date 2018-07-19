Kerala's Low Lying Areas Battle Worst Flooding In Decades

Most roads have been completely submerged in Kuttanad, Kerala (File)

Kerala seems to be struggling with floods even after some respite from intense rains across the state. The most affected places are Kottayam and Alappuzha.

A team of National Disaster and Relief Force had moved to Kottayam to aid in evacuation operations from the low lying areas. Another team has now been sent to Alappuzha. Rescue operations are in full swing in Kuttanad where almost all roads have turned into rivers.

Another team is on stand by in Kottayam, for any distress calls.

Most roads have been completely submerged in Kuttanad, the rice bowl of Kerala. District officials are relying on boats to ensure evacuation and relief materials. Most shops are shut in Kuttanad.

"We have ensured medical help through floating dispensaries. I have ordered for ration shops to be fully stocked and anyone can come to get their stock, irrespective of their card. Situation is under control but we hope that the water flow from Kottayam, Pathanamthita will lessen further. Relief camps have been set up across Alappuzha," District Collector S Suhas told NDTV.

Around 39 people have lost their lives, and 10 are missing due to in rain related accidents, since July 9. Over 564 relief camps have been opened, out of which the maximum (194) are in Alappuzha.

In Kottayam, while evacuation operations are mostly over, 1/3rd of the district remains inundated. Locals say it is the worst flood since 1994. In many places, residents have refused to be evacuated.

"How can we leave everything at home and go away. It's our hard earned money. We have to take care of stuff at home," said Sushila who is among a group of 70 people who got food and water from a NDRF team. The team had waded through waist deep water with a motorless boat for around 4 kms to reach the people.