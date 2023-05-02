Kerala Woman Dies By Suicide, Family Blames Online Abuse By Ex-Partner

A 26-year-old woman died by suicide in Kothanalloor of Kerala's Kottayam district, said the police on Tuesday.

According to the police, Athira, was a native of Kothanalloor near Kaduthuruthy in Kottayam and was found dead by her family on Monday.

The woman's parents alleged that Athira killed herself after cyber-bullying by her former boyfriend.

"The 26-year-old woman died by suicide in Kothanalloor near Kaduthuruthy in Kottayam district. She was found dead yesterday. Her family alleged that she ended her life following cyber-bullying by her former boyfriend", the police said.

According to her family members, Athira was in a relationship with a Neezhur native and they parted ways on mutual consent.

Later, the man used to threaten her over the phone by telling her that he would upload her photographs on social media, the relatives claimed.

"Athira filed a complaint with Kadunthurity police station on April 30 evening. Later the man posted her photos on social media and he also posted a photo of her sister's husband who is an IAS officer saying that if he got arrested, the victim's brother-in-law will be the man behind it. She was very upset about that and ended her life yesterday morning", the relatives added.

Kaduthurthy police registered a complaint for abetment of suicide and started an investigation.