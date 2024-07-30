6 Killed, Several Trapped As Landslides Hit Kerala's Wayanad

Wayanad Landslide: Locals from the affected areas report that many people are feared to be trapped.

At least six people have been killed in a massive landslide that struck hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district today. Hundreds are feared trapped in the incident.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has confirmed that all government agencies are involved in the search and rescue operations.

The operations will be coordinated, and state ministers will reach the hilly district to lead the rescue activities, Chief Minister Vijayan said in a statement issued by his office.

He added that in the wake of the landslides and other rain-related disasters in Wayanad district, the Health Department -- National Health Mission -- has opened a control room. Those in need of emergency assistance can contact authorities through these two numbers -- 9656938689 and 8086010833 -- the statement said.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has deployed Fireforce and NDRF teams to the affected area, with an additional NDRF team on its way to Wayanad. Two teams from the Kannur Defence Security Corps have also been dispatched to assist in the rescue efforts, according to a KSDMA Facebook post.

Locals report that many people are still feared trapped, and rescue operations are being hindered by ongoing heavy rainfall.