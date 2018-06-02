Kerala Warns Of Second Wave Of Nipah Virus That Killed 16: 10 Points

The Nipah virus first killed the members of a family that came in contact with it in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: With the brain-damaging Nipah virus claiming 16 lives in Kerala's Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, the southern state's health minister has issued a warning that there could be a possible second outbreak, adding to the woes of people across the state. "Though the first phase is under control, we are expecting a second wave in accordance to the global pattern. We have done everything to prepare for it. A second phase could mean more cases," state Health Minister KK Shailaja said. Six people were admitted to the Kozhikode medical college with symptoms of the virus yesterday, according to news agency Press Trust of India.