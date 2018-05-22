Kerala To Unveil World's Largest Bird Sculpture 'Jatayu' According to legend, the rock 'Jatayupara', where the structure is based, is the place where the mythical bird 'Jatayu' fell after its wings were slain by Ravana.

The replica of the bird 'Jatayu' -- a character in the Ramayana -- is 200 feet long, 150 feet wide Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala tourism will inaugurate the world's largest bird sculpture, Jatayu Earth's Centre, here on July 4, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said on Tuesday.



The replica of the bird 'Jatayu' -- a character in the Ramayana -- is 200 feet long, 150 feet wide, 65 feet tall and is positioned right at the top of a rock situated 1,000 feet above sea level. The sculpture, spread over 65 acres in Thiruvananthapuram, has been built at a cost of Rs 100 crore.



"This has been the work of film-maker Rajiv Anchal and this project was declared under built-operate-transfer basis during the previous Left government in 2006," said Mr Surendran.



"All these years he was working for this and on July 4, this would be thrown open to the public. Even now it's ready, but since rains are expected anytime, we have decided to inaugurate in July," added Mr Surendran.



Mr Anchal, an award-winning filmmaker, selected the project site as the place has some myths associated with it.



"One can reach the top of the rock from the car park via a cable car that has come from Switzerland and is already installed. The museum and a 6D theatre inside the sculpture will open in November, as the 10-minute film which tells the tale of Jatayu is being made in Hollywood and would be screened here for the visitors," said Mr Anchal.



According to the legend the rock, 'Jatayupara', where the structure is based, is the place where the mythical bird 'Jatayu' fell after its wings were slain by Ravana.



The state government, apart from offering the land for a 30-year lease, spent Rs 10.25 crore for infrastructure development.



"Two per cent of the revenue will be given to the state government and it will be reviewed once in three years. The project will be handed over to the government after 30 years. At a time the complex can hold 5,000 people," added Mr Anchal.



