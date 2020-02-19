'Thou Shalt Not Steal': Kerala Thief's Biblical Apology On Armyman's Wall

The police was alerted by a woman who works for the family.(Representational)

A thief was so full of remorse after ''mistakenly'' targeting a retired military officer's residence in Kochi that he wrote an apology on the wall, quoting a Biblical commandment.

The police was not amused and has launched a search for him. They, however, said nothing was missing from the retired officer' house.

"I didn't know it was an army man's residence. I came to know only in the last moment when I saw the military cap. Apologies! Had I known it was a military officer's house, I would not have targeted it," the thief wrote on the wall using a marker, a police officer told news agency PTI.

"I violated the seventh commandment...," the thief wrote in reference to the Biblical commandment "Thou shalt not steal"

The retired colonel and his family have been out of town for the past two-and-a-half months.

The police was alerted about the break-in by a woman who works for the family.



