Kerala Rains LIVE Updates: Number Of Dead Rises To 29, Rajnath Singh To Visit Tomorrow

Kerala Rains: The Centre on Friday assured the Kerala government of all possible help in rescue and relief operations. Home Minister Rajnath Singh will also undertake an aerial survey of the state's flood-affected areas tomorrow.

Kerala | Edited by | Updated: August 11, 2018 09:18 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kerala Rains LIVE Updates: Number Of Dead Rises To 29, Rajnath Singh To Visit Tomorrow

Kerala Rains: Incessant rains continue to pound the southern state of Kerala.

New Delhi: 

29 people have been killed so far in Kerala, a state battered by by rain and landslides. Over 15,600 have been evacuated from affected areas and around 500 relief camps have been set up. 54 tourists, including 22 foreigners, who were stranded at a private resort in the popular tea county of Munnar in Kerala's Idukki district, have been rescued yesterday. Rains have been particularly severe this season in the coastal state, known for it's pristine beaches and tea plantations.

The army has been roped in for rescue efforts after two days of rain that have forced authorities to open the shutters of 24 reservoirs to drain out the excess water. One of the five shutters of a reservoir in the Idukki district was opened for the first time in 26 years. The Centre on Friday assured the Kerala government of all possible help in rescue and relief operations. Home Minister Rajnath Singh will also undertake an aerial survey of the state's flood-affected areas tomorrow.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Kerala floods:


Aug 11, 2018
09:18 (IST)
Bad weather at the decided landing spot near Kattappana in Idukki has forced Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's team to abandon landing. Now the team is heading towards Wayanad, according a statement by the Chief Minister's Office.
Aug 11, 2018
09:14 (IST)
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited areas affected by flood, along with Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

Aug 11, 2018
09:08 (IST)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi Calls On Party Workers To "Help Those In Need"

"Unprecedented rainfall has created havoc in Kerala, destroying property & forcing thousands to abandon their homes. I urge each and every Congress worker in Kerala to step up & help those in need. My prayers & thoughts are with the people of Kerala in this difficult time," Mr Gandhi said on Twitter.
Aug 11, 2018
08:50 (IST)
 Visuals from flooded Panamaram village in Wayanad.



Aug 11, 2018
08:45 (IST)
Chief Minister Of Kerala and Opposition Leader are to make an aerial sortie across worst affected districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuzham, Kozhikode.
Aug 11, 2018
08:44 (IST)
State government has issued a red alert for worst affected states. 

Wayanad till August 14, Idukki till August 13, and for Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Palakkad till August 11.
Aug 11, 2018
08:42 (IST)
Around 30,000 people have been moved to relief camps across Kerala.
Aug 11, 2018
08:42 (IST)
Number of dead due to flooding and landslides following heavy and incessant rains in the state rises to 29.
No more content
Comments

Trending

Kerala RainRains In Kerala

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsAarushi Talwar's Price ComparisonTrain StatusPNR StatusMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersPartial Solar Eclipse 2018Jet AirwaysVishwaroopam 2India vs England

................................ Advertisement ................................