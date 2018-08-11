Kerala Rains LIVE Updates: Number Of Dead Rises To 29, Rajnath Singh To Visit Tomorrow

Kerala Rains: Incessant rains continue to pound the southern state of Kerala.

29 people have been killed so far in Kerala, a state battered by by rain and landslides. Over 15,600 have been evacuated from affected areas and around 500 relief camps have been set up. 54 tourists, including 22 foreigners, who were stranded at a private resort in the popular tea county of Munnar in Kerala's Idukki district, have been rescued yesterday. Rains have been particularly severe this season in the coastal state, known for it's pristine beaches and tea plantations.

The army has been roped in for rescue efforts after two days of rain that have forced authorities to open the shutters of 24 reservoirs to drain out the excess water. One of the five shutters of a reservoir in the Idukki district was opened for the first time in 26 years. The Centre on Friday assured the Kerala government of all possible help in rescue and relief operations. Home Minister Rajnath Singh will also undertake an aerial survey of the state's flood-affected areas tomorrow.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Kerala floods:

