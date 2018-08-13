Kerala Rain Live Updates: Number Of Dead Rises To 39, Rainfall To Increase Again

The monsoon rainfall witnessed by the state has been the second worst since 1924.

39 people have died due to torrential rains and landslides that have ravaged Kerala since August 8. The monsoon rainfall witnessed by the state, has been the second worst since 1924, in terms of the devastating impact. Union home minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that Kerala is facing an "unprecedented crisis" and announced a relief of Rs. 100 crore for the state.

Atleast ten disctricts in Kerala have been severely affected, and the road to rebuilding will be long and arduous. Shutters to 27 dams have had to be opened across the state, due to water levels inching close to maximum capacity. There is also an alert of very heavy to heavy rainfall till 15th August in many parts of Kerala along with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. At least ten districts in Kerala have been severely affected, and the road to rebuilding will be long and arduous. Shutters to 27 dams have had to be opened across the state, due to water levels inching close to maximum capacity.

Here are the LIVE updates of Kerala Rains:

