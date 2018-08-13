Kerala's Worst Rain Since 1924, 10,000 Km Roads Damaged: 10 Points

Kerala flood: Over 60,000 people have been lodged in various relief camps across 14 districts
Thiruvananthapuram: The five-day rainfall in Kerala has been the worst since a weeklong rainfall in 1924, which caused devastating damage in the state. This time, preliminary estimates show the loss could be around ₹8316 crore, the Chief Minister's Office tweeted. Thirty-nine people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents since August 8. Overall, 186 people have died in the state this monsoon and there have been 211 landslides, government data shows. The heavy rainfall will continue till August 15 in many parts of Kerala, the meteorological office said.
Here are the top 10 updates in this big story:
"The impact of the disaster is likely to be felt for a long time. Preliminary assessment indicate that nearly 20,000 houses have been fully damaged and nearly 10,000 km of state PWD roads damaged. The preliminary loss is around Rs 8316 crore. #KeralaFloods2018," a tweet from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office read.
At least ten districts in Kerala have been severely affected. Shutters to 27 dams have had to be opened across the state, due to water levels inching close to maximum capacity.
The roads have suffered the worst damage, a government official told NDTV. "National Highways, state highways, all are damaged. We are trying to get a special package for the roads," said Idukki District Collector Jeevan Babu.
After an aerial survey yesterday, Union minister Rajnath Singh said, "We are providing all possible assistance to the state. Centre to provide additional 100 crores to Kerala".
Tamil Nadu's opposition DMK has contributed Rs 1 crore for relief work in Kerala, actor-politician Kamal Haasan and Vijay TV have contributed Rs 50 lakh.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has announced that passports damaged due to the floods in Kerala will be replaced free of cost by the government.
According to the latest official figures, more than 60,000 people, including women, toddlers and senior citizens, have been lodged in various relief camps across 14 districts.
Overall, 320 relief camps have been set up across the six affected districts -- Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Wayand, Kozhikode and Idukki.
Ten columns of Army, a unit of Madras Regiment along with personnel of Navy, Air Force and 14 teams of the National Disaster Relief Force, are engaged in relief and rescue operations in badly-hit districts -- Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Wayand, Kozhikode and Idukki.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a compensation of Rs. 4 lakh to families of the deceased and an equal amount for those who lost their homes. Those who have lost their land and home, will get a compensation of up to Rs. 10 lakh.