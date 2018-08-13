Kerala's Worst Rain Since 1924, 10,000 Km Roads Damaged: 10 Points

Kerala flood: Over 60,000 people have been lodged in various relief camps across 14 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The five-day rainfall in Kerala has been the worst since a weeklong rainfall in 1924, which caused devastating damage in the state. This time, preliminary estimates show the loss could be around ₹8316 crore, the Chief Minister's Office tweeted. Thirty-nine people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents since August 8. Overall, 186 people have died in the state this monsoon and there have been 211 landslides, government data shows. The heavy rainfall will continue till August 15 in many parts of Kerala, the meteorological office said.