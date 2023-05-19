27-Year-Old Man Arrested For 'Flashing, Misbehaving' With Woman On Bus In Kerala

The accused has been identified as Savad Shah (27), a native of Kozhikode. (Representational image)

A man has been arrested for allegedly flashing in a Kerala state road transport corporation (KSRTC) bus in Ernakulam district and misbehaving with a woman passenger, police said on Thursday.

The accused was produced in a court in Ernakulam and sent to 14 days of Judicial custody, they said.

The alleged incident which took place on Tuesday came to light after the complaint Nandita Sankara, a native of Thrissur district lodged a complaint and shared the purported videos of the alleged incident on her Instagram account.

In the video, Nandita alleged that the accused had "unzipped his pants" and was "masturbating" while travelling in a KSRTC bus.

The accused has been identified as Savad Shah (27), a native of Kozhikode.

The incident happened at Athani on the national highway in Ernakulam district. Nandita was going to Ernakulam for a movie shoot. Savad boarded this bus from Angamaly, police said.

According to the police, the accused Savad was sitting between Nandita and another female passenger in a three-tier seat.

"After the bus left Angamaly, the accused started misbehaving with the woman. Initially, Nandita ignored it. After some time, Nandita got irritated when the accused attempted to misbehave with her" police said.

"When the bus stopped at the traffic signal in Athani, he jumped out and ran. The conductor tried to catch him but Savad Shah ran away. Locals and other travellers caught him later. He was later handed over to Nedumbassery police," they said.