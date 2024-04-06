Migrant Worker Allegedly Lynched By Mob In Kerala, 10 Arrested

Kerala mob lynching: The victim was staying in a rented house in Valakam in Muvattupuzha.

At least 10 people have been arrested after the suspected mob lynching of a 24-year-old migrant worker in Kerala's Muvattupuzha two days ago.

The victim was identified as Asok Das from Arunachal Pradesh, who had come to the southern state in search of a job and was staying in a rented house in Valakam in Muvattupuzha.

He allegedly created ruckus outside the house of a former woman colleague near Valakom junction on Thursday night, after which a mob tied him to a pole and interrogated him. Reports suggest the mob also manhandled him, but locals have denied any such incident.

Locals found him bleeding and informed the cops. He was first taken to a nearby hospital and then referred to the Kolencherry Medical College Hospital, where he died on Friday, the FIR said.

His post-mortem report suggests that he died due to a blunt force trauma to his head and chest.

In prompt action, the Kerala police filed a case arrested 10 suspects - Vijeesh, Aneesh, Sathyan, Sooraj, Kesav, Elias K Paul, Amal, Athul Krishna, Emil and Sanal - all natives of Valakam.

Murder charges have been invoked against the accused, news agency PTI reported citing an unnamed officer.